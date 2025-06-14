Protesters gather in Rocky Mount for “No Kings” protests

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Franklin County voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in November, but it too was the scene of a “No Kings” protest today.

Dozens of people rallied on Franklin Street in downtown Rocky Mount, chanting and holding signs criticizing the Trump administration. The protesters said it was important for people to show up and speak out.

“This brings awareness to people. It’s so wonderful to see some positive honks going on. Yes, we get some negativity too, but for every bad thing we get, we get about 5 or 10 really positive ones. So we just need to spread the word about what’s going on.” Marcella Richardson, protester

Events were also held today in Lynchburg, Danville, Martinsville, and Roanoke.