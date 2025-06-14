WATCH: Remembering James ‘Flav’ Lavender

ROANOKE, Va. – Friends and family gathered to remember the life of James “Flav” Lavender in Roanoke Friday night.

Lavender tragically drowned at Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday. Friends and family hosted a candlelight vigil at the Cove Market and Deli in Northwest.

Lavender was known for his dance moves and his positive attitude. His family says the support from the community has been amazing and overwhelming.

“We just really want to thank you all for honoring my brother’s life and legacy,” said Tenia Lavender and Angela Lavender, his mother and sister.

“He was a good dude. I love him and I’m going to miss him,” said his friend Chris Wright.

Everyone celebrated Lavender’s life by joining together with music and dancing.