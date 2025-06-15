First Blue Ridge Open Chess Tournament held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday’s rainy weather was perfect for those staying dry for the first Blue Ridge Open Chess Tournament.

Dozens of people of all ages gathered this weekend at Holiday Inn Roanoke Airport Conference Center for the tournament hosted by the Roanoke Valley Chess Club.

Something unique about this tournament compared to others is that it is set up in a Swiss tournament structure.

“So we have 5 rounds everyone has played every round if you win a game you get one point, if you lose you get 0 and if its a draw you get half a point.” Chase Bailey, president of Roanoke Valley Chess Club

The tournament has a guaranteed prize fund of $1,600, with the first place winner set to receive $650, 2nd place $350, and 3rd $150.