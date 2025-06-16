Roanoke City Public Schools offers free summer meals for children

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is providing free summer meals to children ages 18 and younger through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The program aims to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.

The 2025 Summer Meals Program began on June 9 and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis at various school locations throughout the city. Parents and guardians can find full details, including times, dates and locations, here.

Here are the participating locations and their schedules:

Fallon Park Elementary

Dates: June 16 - June 27 and July 7 - July 18, 2025 (Closed June 19)

Breakfast: 7:45 - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Forest Park Academy

Dates: June 16 - June 26 and July 7 - July 24, 2025 (Closed June 19)

Breakfast: 9 - 9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.

James Madison Middle

Dates: June 16 - June 26 and July 7 - July 17, 2025 (Closed June 19)

Breakfast: 8:45 - 9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy

Dates: June 16 - June 27 and July 7 - July 18, 2025 (Closed June 19)

Breakfast: 9 - 9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 12:30 - 1 p.m.

Patrick Henry High School

Dates: June 16 - June 26 and July 7 - July 17, 2025 (Closed June 19)

Breakfast: 8:45 - 9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Round Hill Elementary

Dates: June 16 - June 27 and July 7 - July 18, 2025 (Closed June 19)

Breakfast: 7:45 - 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

William Fleming High School

Dates: June 16 - June 27 and July 7 - July 25, 2025 (Closed June 19)

Breakfast: 8:45 - 9:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

Dates: June 9 - August 1, 2025 (Closed June 19)

Breakfast: 7:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

For any questions regarding the program, the Department of Food and Nutrition can be reached at (540) 853-2863.