Virginia 49th District State Delegate Primary Race

Virginia’s 49th District is set to hold a primary for both Democratic and Republican candidates on June 17. The district covers Danville and the southern portions of Halifax and Pittsylvania Counties. You can find information on all of the candidates here.

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY:

Garry P. Miller

Cardiologist for over 36 years

Currently a member of Danville City Council

Major focus on economic opportunity and healthcare access

Received a Bachelor of Science in Biology at Virginia Tech and a medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia

Jasmine D. “Wisdom” Lipscomb

Served in the U.S. Marines

Sought to run for seat in 2023, but did not make the ballot

Emphasis on issues relating to health care, veterans benefits and education

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY:

Madison John R. Whittle

Member of Danville City Council since 2016

Identifies as a “Pro-Life Christian Conservative,” also wants to slash regulations and cut taxes

Founder of MJRW Inc., a property management company

Vanessa Reynolds Scearce