Virginia 49th District State Delegate Primary Race

Virginia’s 49th District is set to hold a primary for both Democratic and Republican candidates on June 17. The district covers Danville and the southern portions of Halifax and Pittsylvania Counties. You can find information on all of the candidates here.
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY:
Recommended Videos
- Cardiologist for over 36 years
- Currently a member of Danville City Council
- Major focus on economic opportunity and healthcare access
- Received a Bachelor of Science in Biology at Virginia Tech and a medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia
Jasmine D. “Wisdom” Lipscomb
- Served in the U.S. Marines
- Sought to run for seat in 2023, but did not make the ballot
- Emphasis on issues relating to health care, veterans benefits and education
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY:
- Member of Danville City Council since 2016
- Identifies as a “Pro-Life Christian Conservative,” also wants to slash regulations and cut taxes
- Founder of MJRW Inc., a property management company
- Was treasurer, vice president, and president of Piedmont Credit Unions
- Says she will advocate for small businesses, vote against government overreach, and support religious freedom and gun rights
- Says top three priorities are business development in the 49th district, families and education, and helping law enforcement
- Says she wants to do away with voting only along party lines