Virginia ABC awards over $60,000 in grants for alcohol education and prevention

The Virginia ABC recently awarded over $60,000 in Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Alcohol Education and Prevention grants to various organizations.

The VA ABC believes that these grants will assist in preventing high-risk drinking and its negative impacts on communities across the commonwealth.

“Virginia ABC’s Community Health and Engagement Division works to eliminate underage and high-risk drinking by building the capacity of community groups to educate individuals and prevent alcohol misuse. We look forward to partnering with these grantees to positively impact the communities they serve.” Dale Farino, Virginia ABC CEO

Here are the grantees for 2025-2026: