Virginia ABC awards over $60,000 in grants for alcohol education and prevention

The Virginia ABC recently awarded over $60,000 in Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Alcohol Education and Prevention grants to various organizations.
The VA ABC believes that these grants will assist in preventing high-risk drinking and its negative impacts on communities across the commonwealth.
“Virginia ABC’s Community Health and Engagement Division works to eliminate underage and high-risk drinking by building the capacity of community groups to educate individuals and prevent alcohol misuse. We look forward to partnering with these grantees to positively impact the communities they serve.”Dale Farino, Virginia ABC CEO
Here are the grantees for 2025-2026:
- Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare - $10,000: BRBH will partner with five substance abuse prevention coalitions through the BRBH Prevention and Wellness Division to reach Roanoke Valley residents.
- Carl’s Care - $4,433: This project in Suffolk aims to prevent high-risk drinking among domestic violence survivors by providing education and support to reduce alcohol misuse as a coping mechanism.
- Christopher Newport University - $10,000: This project will establish a designated substance use prevention workgroup at Christopher Newport University under the Wellness Action Team for Captain’s Health (W.A.T.C.H.).
- Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services - $10,000: The Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, the Regional Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention and partners will address underage drinking and driving among young people aged 15-17.
- Mount Rogers Community Services - $4,444: This initiative will promote alcohol prevention across audiences of all ages through two strategies, including a digital campaign focused on underage drinking prevention and a regional wellness fair.
- Tidewater Community College - $7,500: Trained students will participate and host engaging events and activities that educate their peers on the risks of underage and excessive drinking.
- Virginia State University Public Health Institute - $10,000: “Motivated, Educated and Empowered” will be an in-person education program offered bi-monthly to 70 students in Petersburg City Public Schools, aged 14-18.
- Word of Life International Church - $4,250: Word of Life’s program is designed to combat the problem of underage drinking in Fairfax County through the combined utilization of education and mentorship.