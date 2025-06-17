77 rescued from flooded Craig County camp

CRAIG CO., Va. – A routine tree removal operation transformed into a large-scale emergency evacuation when flash flooding threatened 77 campers and staff at Camp Easterseals, a facility serving adults and children with special needs.

The New Castle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) request for tree removal assistance at approximately 6:12 p.m. yesterday. The situation quickly escalated as mountain runoff caused severe flooding across the roadway.

“They had an inundation of water running across the road all from the mountain runoff,” Darryl Humphreys, Emergency Management Services Coordinator for Craig County, said.

Local officials coordinated a comprehensive evacuation effort. Using Craig County busses, campers and staff were relocated to Craig County High School gymnasium.

“The school division staff was here setting up. We had local children from the community that came making sure everything was ready for their arrival,” Jessi Huffman, Human Resources and Finance Specialist for Craig County, said, “Our community is amazing.”

The evacuation effort received support from multiple organizations. Carper’s Bar and Grill contributed chicken and pizza for dinner, while the American Red Cross provided essential supplies including blankets and specialized medical cots for those requiring additional accommodation.

School dietary staff came in to provide the everyone with breakfast and lunch today. Camp staff spent the day contacting relatives of the campers, hoping to have them all picked up by the end of the day.

“We made the best out of a really bad situation,” Huffman said.