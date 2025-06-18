Skip to main content
Local News

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted man

Billy Adams (courtesy of CCSO) (CCSO2025)

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, the office announced Wednesday.

Billy Wes Adams Jr, is a wanted man with active warrants for multiple charges including Felony Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor Petit Larceny and Misdemeanor Property Damage.

Authorities describe Adams as 37 years old, 5 ft 8, and weighing around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Community members may also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, or enter a tip online at p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on mobile devices. Tips can remain anonymous.

