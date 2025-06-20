10 Chromebooks donated to Stay Hood Foundation in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – 10 Chromebooks were donated by Hammer Hill Computers to the Stay Hood Foundation to help support underserved communities in Danville.

Hammer Hill Computers said this is part of their "ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting equal access to educational resources."

“Access to technology should never be a barrier to learning. We’re honored to support the Stay Hood Foundation and their mission to uplift Danville’s youth. These Chromebooks are more than just devices — they are tools for growth, creativity, and opportunity.” Steve Barrow, owner of Hammer Hill Computers

The Stay Hood Foundation is a nonprofit that assists youth in underserved communities through educational programs, mentorship, and neighborhood engagement.