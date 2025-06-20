Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville Lakes

Appalachian Power Company is warning recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams that water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers could start rapidly rising on Sunday.
AEP said the following in a statement Thursday:
The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures next week, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified APCo that it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.
Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes. Water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over seven hours. Those considering recreating on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website for additional information and follow the Smith Mountain Project and Claytor Facebook pages for updates.Appalachian Power Company