Community conversation to address dangers of social media, cellphones after local girl’s suicide

Roanoke, VA. – ROANOKE, Va. — After the tragic death of 10-year-old Autumn Bushman, a local group is hosting a public event to help families better understand the impact of social media and smartphones on young minds.

The Partnership for Community Wellness is inviting parents, educators, and community members to a screening of the new film “Can’t Look Away: The Case Against Social Media” on Tuesday, July 29 at 6 p.m. at the Grandin Theatre.

The event also includes a moderated panel discussion featuring experts who will answer questions and offer advice.

“We say, ‘Okay, you can drive at 16. Eighteen you can go and fight for your country. And 21 [you can drink]. All these different ages, but actually the developing brain is not fully developed ‘til 25, ” said Nancy Hans with the Partnership for Community Wellness.

“I will say 16 [years old] before social media should be introduced,” Hans added. “There is so much on those phones and so much that can be seen on screens, that it is not something that developing brains can even try to figure out what’s real, what’s not. I mean, even as adults, this is happening.”

After Autumn’s death, 10 News spoke with her parents, Mark and Summer Bushman. They said that Autumn walked home from the bus stop, so she was allowed to have a cellphone, but was not allowed to have social media. Bushman says her daughter died by suicide after being bullied at school and she urged other parents to check their children’s phones.

“My biggest message to parents is to please go through your child’s cellphone,” said Summer Bushman. “Go through your child’s cellphone to make sure that they are being kind to other children. Go through your child’s cellphone to make sure children are being kind to them.”

The community conversation and film showing takes place on Tuesday, July 29 at 6 p.m. at The Grandin Theatre.

Admission is free, but attendees must reserve a seat in advance.