Lynchburg cooling stations opened for upcoming high temps

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90’s next week. The following locations are open as cooling centers from Sunday June 22 to Wednesday June 25:

Lynchburg Public Library, Main Branch, 2315 Memorial Avenue Monday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 25, 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 9:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Lynchburg Public Library, Downtown Branch, 216 12th Street - Monday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 25, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Department of Human Services Lobby, 99 Ninth Street - Monday, June 23 - Wednesday, June 25, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Miller Center, 301 Grove Street - Monday, June 23 - Wednesday, June 25, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue - Dining room will be open Sunday, June 22 - Wednesday, June 25, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. daily.



With such hot temperatures, the Department of Health also suggests these preventive tips:

Drink plenty of water. Drinks containing caffeine, lots of sugar or alcohol should be avoided because they can cause dehydration.

Keep cool indoors. On hot days, prevent illness by keeping cool indoors. If your home is not air conditioned, try to spend the hottest hours of the day in a cool public place such as a library, movie theater or store.

Dress for the heat. Wear hats, sunscreen, and lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Avoid excessive physical exercise in hot temperatures, especially in the middle of the day. If you must work outdoors, stay hydrated by drinking water each hour and taking frequent breaks.

Do not keep children or animals in cars. Temperatures inside a car with windows up can reach over 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.

Check on your neighbors. People aged 65 or older are particularly susceptible to heat-related illnesses and complications that can result during periods of high temperatures and humidity.

Keeping Animals Cool

According to the Humane Society of the United States, never leave pets in a parked car; limit exercising your pet to early morning or evening hours; make sure pets have protection from heat and sun; always provide pets and plenty of fresh, cold water, whether they are inside or outside.

Cooling Assistance

Virginia’s Department of Social Services offers Cooling Assistance to help eligible households stay safe and comfortable this summer. The program supports:

Electric bills to run air conditioners or fans

Repair or replacement of cooling equipment

Purchase & installation of one A/C unit (if none is working)

Security deposits for new or reconnected service

Applications are accepted from June 15 – August 15. You may qualify if your household has someone under age 6, age 60+, or with a disability, and meets income limits. Full eligibility details online at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/ or by calling VDSS at 1‑855‑635‑4370.