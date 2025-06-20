Roanoke Kroger celebrates $1.5 million renovation

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Kroger celebrated its $1.5 million renovation on Friday.

The Kroger located at 7223 Williamson Road, NW in Roanoke celebrated a store renovation that was estimated to cost $1.5 million. The following improvements have been made to the store:

Recommended Videos

freshly polished floors

upgraded deli and bakery areas

refreshed produce displays

improvements to the pick-up experience

a fully reset grocery section

new fresh meat cases,

increased walking space throughout the store

“We’ve been proud to serve the Roanoke community for nearly a century, and our commitment to this region remains as strong as ever. It’s always a great day when we have the opportunity to reinvest in a community that has given us so much. We hope these updates create an even better shopping experience for our customers and allow us to continue being a part of this community for many years to come.” James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic

The store also presented a $1,500 check to Feeding Southwest Virginia during the celebration.