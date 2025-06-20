Ten Danville officers set to graduate from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy

DANVILLE, Va. – Friday will be a significant day for several officers with the Danville Police Department.
On Friday, June 20, the department’s new officers are set to graduate from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy. This follows their swearing-in ceremony at police headquarters on Wednesday, June 18.
The following officers raised their right hands to take the oath of office and the oath of honor:
- Jacob Adkins
- Matthew Davis
- Tristyn Hall
- Evan Hawker
- Joshua Gorrera
- Jeremy Lovelace
- Jayquan Morton
- Isaac Shifflett
- Candace Shively
- Hugh Wyatt, Jr.
To honor this special moment, each new officer was called on stage to receive their badge, which a family member pinned.
Currently, the Danville Police Department has 125 of its 130 officer positions filled.