Ten Danville officers set to graduate from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy

On Friday, June 20, the Department’s new officers will graduate from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy.

DANVILLE, Va. – Friday will be a significant day for several officers with the Danville Police Department.

On Friday, June 20, the department’s new officers are set to graduate from the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy. This follows their swearing-in ceremony at police headquarters on Wednesday, June 18.

Danville Police swore in 10 officers during a ceremony at police headquarters on Wednesday. (Danville Police Department)

The following officers raised their right hands to take the oath of office and the oath of honor:

Jacob Adkins

Matthew Davis

Tristyn Hall

Evan Hawker

Joshua Gorrera

Jeremy Lovelace

Jayquan Morton

Isaac Shifflett

Candace Shively

Hugh Wyatt, Jr.

To honor this special moment, each new officer was called on stage to receive their badge, which a family member pinned.

Currently, the Danville Police Department has 125 of its 130 officer positions filled.