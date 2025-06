ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke pools will have adjusted schedules on June 21 and 22 due to staffing shortages.

Roanoke City said the Fallon Park Pool will be closed on Saturday, June 21, and the Washington Park Pool will be closed on Sunday, June 22. They have encouraged visitors to go to Washington Park Pool on Saturday and Fallon Park Pool on Sunday.

In addition, Roanoke City has encouraged community members to become lifeguards, which you can apply for here.