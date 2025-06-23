Danville Public Schools mourning the loss of former School Board Member

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools announced that former School Board Member Dr. Keith Silverman passed away on Monday.

DPS said the following in a statement Monday:

“Dr. Silverman was a longtime advocate for education in Danville,” Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston said. “He was an educator by profession, which included his work in local tutoring programs and on our school board. We will feel this loss on our board and in our community.” Silverman was elected to the School Board in November 2022 and began his term in January 2023. He recently resigned from the board on June 16 due to health concerns. A Danville native, Dr. Silverman served as an educator for more than 20 years, teaching at Tulane University, at-risk boarding schools, Danville Community College, and Danville Public Schools as a visiting teacher. The Danville Public Schools community will continue to keep Dr. Silverman’s family in their thoughts during this time

Danville Public Schools