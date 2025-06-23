Floyd County under boil water notice

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – Residents in Floyd County are under a boil water notice until further notice.

The Virginia Department of Health said that a contractor was paving late Sunday night, which caused a water main break. This break led to the potential of coliform and E. coli contamination.

Since then, workers have begun to clean the water tanks, flushing the system and collecting samples to see the levels of contamination.

“We are working diligently to rectify the situation. Once all that is done, the boil water notice will be lifted.” Linda Devito Kuchenbuch, Floyd-Floyd County PSA Chairperson

If you cannot boil your water, officials recommend 1/4 teaspoon of unscented bleach to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use.