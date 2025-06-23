LIST: Cooling stations in Central, Southwest Virginia during extreme heat

Summer is heating up fast, with extreme temperatures continuing to rise and real-feel values expected to climb into the triple digits.

Summer is heating up fast, with extreme temperatures continuing to rise and real-feel values expected to climb into the triple digits. We have issued a Weather Authority Alert Day, as dangerous heat will persist in our region. While temperatures will reach the 90s and 100s, it could feel as hot as 100 to 110 degrees.

As we face these hot conditions this week, it’s important to stay safe, hydrated, and weather-aware. Here’s a look at cooling stations in Central and Southwest Virginia:

Clifton Forge

The Clifton Forge Fire Department at 701 Church Street and the Clifton Forge Volunteer Rescue Squad at 1610 Hickory Avenue Now until Friday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you need help getting to one of these locations, contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770 ext. 0.



Danville

The Redemption Center Church at 625 Shelton Street Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., from now until August 31



Lynchburg

Lynchburg Public Library, Main Branch, 2315 Memorial Avenue Monday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 25, 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 9:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Lynchburg Public Library, Downtown Branch, 216 12th Street - Monday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 25, 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Department of Human Services Lobby, 99 Ninth Street - Monday, June 23 - Wednesday, June 25, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Miller Center, 301 Grove Street - Monday, June 23 - Wednesday, June 25, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Salvation Army, 2215 Park Avenue - Dining room will be open Sunday, June 22 - Wednesday, June 25, 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. daily.



Roanoke

Public libraries across the Roanoke region are open during regular hours as community cooling centers. Find your closest Roanoke Public Library here. Library hours vary by location.

Belmont Presbyterian Church at 1005 9th St Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week



We will continue to add more options for cooling centers as we learn more. Did we miss any? Email me at jotey@wsls.com