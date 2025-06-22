Weather Authority Alert Day Issued Monday June 23rd

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures will climb into the 90s and 100s Monday afternoon, but will feel even hotter...

Headlines

A large area of high pressure and a very warm airmass are situated over the eastern half of the Country. Hot and humid conditions will exist for much of the week.

850mb

Here is a look at temperatures across Southwest Virginia Monday afternoon.

Monday

The level of humidity will be high. High levels of humidity make it harder for our body to sweat and cool off. This is why it is crucial to stay hydrated and cool during heat wave events.

Low vs High

When you factor high temperatures and humidity together, you get the heat index or real feel. Most of the area will be feeling well above 100°.

Monday

This large area of high pressure will keep in place for several days. Heat impacts will be felt across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, South, and Upper Midwest.

The Setup

One of our biggest concerns during extreme heat events is heat exhaustion. Here are some tips to mitigate.

Tips

Remember, this will be a multiday event. The hottest time of the day will be during the afternoon hours.

A reminder that if you are hot, your pets are likely hot. Please take of yourself, others, and pets during this event.

Building In

