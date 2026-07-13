Soggy Monday Ahead!

After a few showers and storms this past weekend, we are kicking off the workweek with more shower activity. As of 8:24 this morning, showers are still parked over the NRV and southern Roanoke Valley. This will be the story for the bulk of the day today, with slow moving showers off and on during the day.

Rainfall has consistently fallen over southern NRV this weekend and continued through the morning, bringing flooding concerns for the rest of the day.

Radar current as of 8:24 AM (WSLS 2026)

A flood watch will run through 8 PM for portions of the NRV, southern Roanoke Valley, and parts of Southside. Please stay weather aware today and be in a place where you can hear weather alerts if they are issued.

Flood Watch (WSLS 2026)

The risk for flash flooding is both slight and marginal for similar areas. This is because of the consistent storms that have moved throughout southern NRV over the weekend, with slow moving showers expected today, we could easily see flooding issues.

Flash Flood Risk (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows widely scattered showers off and on during the day. While not all will see showers, it is a good idea to grab the umbrella and throw it in the back of the car for the day. When these showers pass through the area, they will likely move a bit slower moving because of the lack of strong upper level winds.

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Once this system moves out, we will stay dry and sunny for the second half of the week! Have a great Monday and try to stay dry!