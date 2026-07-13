‘She will be deeply missed ’: Halifax County celebrates life of 106-year-old Nonie Burch Clarke

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – The Halifax County community came together to honor the remarkable life of one of Virginia’s oldest living residents.

Nonie Burch Clarke, a beloved lifelong resident of Halifax County, passed away at 106 years old on June 29. Known for her uplifting spirit and positive attitude, Clarke is said to have touched the lives of everyone who met her.

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She began her career at J.P. Taylor’s Tobacco Factory and would go on to dedicate many years of service to Halifax County Public Schools, where she is remembered for her kind heart and unwavering willingness to go above and beyond for those around her.

Clarke’s family said she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and sharing with others. She poured into her garden the same way she poured into others, cultivating blooms and helping seeds of positivity grow and thrive. Her flower and vegetable gardens, homemade preserves, and famous chocolate and caramel cakes were adored by many.

Prior to her passing, when asked the secret to her longevity, she said, “I worked as long as I could until retirement, and I tried to help everybody.”

A celebration of Clarke’s life was held on Saturday, July 11, at Crystal Hill Baptist Church, followed by interment in the Crystal Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

“For 106 years, Mrs. Clarke embodied compassion, resilience, and unconditional love,” her family said in a press release. “Her family hopes her story serves as a reminder of the lasting impact one life of service and kindness can have on a community. ... She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and lovingly remembered by all whose lives she touched.”