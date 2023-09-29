Halifax County woman celebrating 104th birthday

A Halifax County woman is set to celebrate more than a century of life on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Nonie Burch Clarke, of Crystal Hill, will be turning 104 this year, a milestone that often leaves her family and friends in awe.

A proud mother of seven, Nonie believes making enduring memories with family should take precedence over everything else in life. She also has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In her free time, Clarke can be found singing, sewing, traveling the world, and baking, with some of her specialties being caramel cake and freshly made rolls.

Not only that, but Clarke is also known for her “green thumb” given that myriads have enjoyed the produce she has grown over the years.

“Thank the Lord I have had a long, long life. I tried to help everybody and love everybody and I worked until retirement,” Clarke said.