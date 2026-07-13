Dog dies in Bedford County house fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A dog died in a house fire in Bedford County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Forest Fire Department.

At approximately 1:51 p.m., crews responded to a working fire on Goode Road and arrived to find smoke spilling from all sides of the roof. Firefighters located the fire in a room, extending into the living room area of the home and into the attic.

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Working quickly to contain the fire, the fire department was able to extinguish the flames and stop the spread. Authorities say the dog was removed from the house but died from injuries.

The Bedford County Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.