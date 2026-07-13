American Red Cross declares emergency blood shortage after supply falls 25% in June

The American Red Cross is urging the public to donate blood after the nation’s blood supply dropped nearly 25% in June, prompting the organization to declare an emergency blood shortage.

Officials say the shortage is especially critical for platelets and for blood types O positive and B negative. Currently, Red Cross distributions to hospitals are nearly 3,500 units higher per week than expected, at a time when hospitals often see increased demand for blood products during the peak of trauma season. The Red Cross says busy summer schedules and the seasonal loss of school blood drives have also contributed to the alarming decline.

Recommended Videos

To help address the shortage, donors can schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who donate now through July 31 will receive a Fandango movie ticket, valued up to $15, including fees.

“A readily available blood supply serves as the backbone of modern medicine. Without it, lifesaving treatments and critical access points to care are not possible,” said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, medical director for the Red Cross.

“Emergency departments, operating rooms, and labor and delivery units can’t support patients with the most urgent needs, and cancer patients must wait. We’re asking donors to give now before doctors are forced to make those difficult decisions.”