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Franklin Road in Roanoke County reopens after tractor-trailer crash

10 News Digital Team

(WSLS)

UPDATE

All lanes of Franklin Road are now open to traffic, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

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ORIGINAL STORY

All northbound lanes of Franklin Road at the intersection of Buck Mountain Road are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. Drivers are asked to avoid this area if they can and find an alternate route.

Authorities say it is unknown if the weather was a factor in the crash.

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