Franklin Road in Roanoke County reopens after tractor-trailer crash
UPDATE
All lanes of Franklin Road are now open to traffic, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY
All northbound lanes of Franklin Road at the intersection of Buck Mountain Road are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. Drivers are asked to avoid this area if they can and find an alternate route.
Authorities say it is unknown if the weather was a factor in the crash.
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