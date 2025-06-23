Skip to main content
National D-Day Memorial temporarily suspending guided tours due to extreme heat

BEDFORD, Va. – The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford announced on Monday that they are temporarily suspending their guided tours due to the extreme heat.

The Memorial’s official Facebook page said the suspension is to protect the safety of both their guests and their guides from the extreme heat. However, the Memorial itself is still open to visitors.

The Memorial’s management also suggested using their app for a GPS-assisted tour while the guided tours are temporarily suspended.

