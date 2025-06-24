Awful Arthur’s in Downtown Roanoke to close after 30-plus years

ROANOKE, Va. – Awful Arthur’s announced in a social media post Tuesday that it would be closing its doors after 30-plus years in Downtown Roanoke.
The restaurant said in part:
After 30 Plus Incredible Years…
We’re saying goodbye
We’ve been honored to be a part of the Downtown Roanoke restaurant scene for over 3 decades, but with the always changing industry, and the need to focus on ever growing areas around this wonderful city, we’ve made the tough decision to close the doors at Awful Arthur’s Downtown Roanoke forever.
This Sunday will be our final day open, and we’d love nothing more than to spend the rest of the week with YOU—our loyal customers, friends, and Awfuls family who’ve made the last three decades unforgettable! So come down anytime this week to share a beer or a memory, we’d love to see you!
Thank you for 30 amazing yearsAwful Arthur's Downtown