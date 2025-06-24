Google purchases land for potential data center in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Botetourt County officials announced Tuesday that Google had purchased land zoned for industiral use and data centers in the Botetourt Center at Greenfield.

County officials say Google will pay for any expenses associated with bringing utility services to the site as part of the project plans. The tax revenue from such a facility could help pay for school facility improvements, infrastructure upgrades, first responder equipment and other county priorities.

On Tuesday, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors (BOS) and the Economic Development Authority (EDA), along with Google, agreed to a performance agreement that will cover 20 years of taxation for the server equipment associated with the potential project.

In a packet obtained by 10 News, the total site will be 312.55 acres, but the size of the potential data center has not been determined yet. The site is in a zoned Research and Manufacturing District, which would allow for a building height of 60 feet.

“We are always looking for communities that have the innovative and collaborative leadership necessary to bring complex projects like data center campuses to life, and we are optimistic about the partnership we’ve built so far with Botetourt and the entire Roanoke region,” said Amber Tillman, Google Head of Data Center Public Affairs, North America. “Together, we’re hopeful to help drive economic development across the region and continue to support Botetourt County’s thriving community.”

“This transformational project will relieve the pressure for further economic development in Botetourt County and will allow us to continue our deep support of community needs like public safety and education, while reducing pressure on the taxpayer,” said Botetourt County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Amy White. “As a lifelong STEM educator, I am pleased that this project offers long-term benefits like great jobs for our STEM students. It brings big tax revenue without disrupting the rural character we all value here in Botetourt and allows us to balance progress with preservation. The Botetourt Center at Greenfield is a great fit for Google and Botetourt County’s future.”

“Virginia is the data center capital of the world, and this latest investment reinforces our global leadership in the industry. Botetourt offers the space, infrastructure and skilled workforce that innovative companies like Google demand. This move signals the industry’s growing interest in expanding beyond Northern Virginia and highlights the county’s strong commitment to smart growth. I look forward to the positive effects this project will generate across the Roanoke region for years to come.”

Botetourt County also said that noise models will be run during design stages of the project to ensure that there will be no adverse impact on neighbors, and a timeline on the project is not available at the moment.