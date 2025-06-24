Nonfarm payroll employment in Virginia increases by 1,200 jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Virginia’s nonfarm payroll employment rose by 1,200 jobs in May, bringing the total to 4,276,100. This marks an increase of 49,400 jobs since May 2024 and a surge of 271,500 since January 2022.

“The continued growth in nonfarm payrolls underscores the strength of Virginia’s job market,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The addition of 1,200 jobs in May, along with the upward revision of 2,200 jobs in April, reflects Virginia’s financial strength, driven by companies growing and hiring more Virginians.”

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage points to 3.4 percent in May, remaining 0.8 percentage points below the national average of 4.2 percent.

Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater noted, “The growth in nonfarm payroll employment shows that Virginia’s labor market remains resilient, and we are committed to equipping our workforce with the tools they need to succeed. The slight increase in the unemployment rate and decrease in labor force are indications that we must continue to support workforce participation.”

The labor force participation rate fell by 0.2 percentage points to 65.2 percent, still 2.8 percentage points above the national rate. The labor force decreased by 11,531 to 4,568,075, with the number of employed residents dropping by 15,460 to 4,412,157, while the number of unemployed residents rose by 3,929 to 155,918.

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura stated, “The 1,200 jobs added in April reflect our efforts to attract new business investments and create diverse economic opportunities for our communities. We are focused on fostering an environment where companies can grow, innovate, and create more jobs for Virginians.”

The Current Employment Statistics survey uses payroll records from employers to provide a count of jobs covered by unemployment insurance, while the Local Area Unemployment Statistics survey is based on household interviews conducted monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.