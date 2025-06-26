Better Business Bureau reports show how to stay safe from scammers

(Jenny Kane, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - A person types on a keyboard on June 6, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

A new study from the Better Business Bureau has revealed thousands of scam reports that have involved impersonations, theft of social media accounts, data breaches, and other types of scams.

The BBB has listed the following as common signs of a business scam for those who want to keep their data safe:

Recommended Videos

Outreach from unknown businesses, government agencies and big-ticket buyers

Invoices from unexpected emails

Odd behavior from “known” vendors or businesses

Requests for gift card or pre-paid debit card payments

Urgent demands to renew or obtain licenses or trademarks

Claims about expiring domain names

Consultants making big promises about helping your business

They also recommended the following to protect your business and employees from scams:

Train employees to recognize scams - Most scams can be avoided with proper education.

Establish payment procedures - Create a framework for payments that builds in security measures.

Research unknown companies asking to do business - Be wary when an unknown company or business makes grand offers.

Install firewalls, multifactor authentication, and other security measures - Keep software up to date, hire consultants to review practices, and ensure your IT systems are safe.

For more information on the Better Business Bureau, to see the study, or to see if you’re experiencing a scam, click here.