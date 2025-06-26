Local law enforcement agencies attend swearing-in ceremony for 13-year-old battling brain cancer Tuesday

DJ Daniel swearing in ceremony (Courtesy of Roanoke Co, Sheriff's Office, ACSO, and Governor's Office)

RICHMOND, Va. – Local law enforcement agencies in our area attended the honorary swearing-in of D.J. Daniel as a Virginia State Trooper in Richmond on Tuesday.

Roanoke County and Appomattox County deputies were in Richmond for the swearing-in of 13-year-old D.J. Daniel, who has been battling brain cancer.

Recommended Videos

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office said the following in a social media post on Tuesday:

To the citizens of Appomattox, please help me in welcoming the newest Honorary Deputy D.J. Daniel to the Sheriffs Office. DJ serves as an inspiration to us all and his testimony is living proof of, “If life gives you lemons, make lemonade.” His father, Theodis Daniel stands out as well. He is a proud father that will stop at no ends to make sure his son achieves his goals. We are proud to have you aboard D.J., you will be in our prayers as you await your latest results. Appomattox County Sheriff's Office

The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office also issued a statement on social media Tuesday about the Ceremony:

Tuesday LTC Beheler, LTC Hudson and Sheriff Orange traveled to Richmond, where DJ Daniel was sworn in as an Honorary Deputy for multiple agencies in Virginia. (He warned them in advance that if you have a bald head, it’s getting rubbed, sorry Sheriff ).

Governor Glenn Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares also attended the swearing-in ceremony. Along with being sworn in as an honorary state trooper, Daniel was sworn in as an Honorary Correctional Officer, Honorary Probation and Parole Officer, Honorary Petersburg Officer, and Henrico County Firefighter.

“It is a great honor to welcome DJ Daniel as the newest member of these Virginia law enforcement agencies, including as our newest State Trooper. DJ’s fight represents a symbol of hope and determination for the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“I am proud of the leadership that these law enforcement agencies uphold and proud to have DJ join them in our Commonwealth.”

Daniel and his father have traveled all over the United States, fulfilling D.J.’s goal of being sworn in by 1,000 law enforcement agencies, a milestone that he has surpassed.