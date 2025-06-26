No injuries reported after Bonsack house fire

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 11:58 p.m. on Wednesday to the 4800 block of Sidetrack Road in the Bonsack area for the report of a house fire.

BONSACK, Va. – No one was hurt in a fire that broke out at a house in the Bonsack area on Wednesday night, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the blaze just before midnight in the 4800 block of Sidetrack Road.

Fire on Sidetrack Road Video from the early stages of the house fire on Sidetrack Road in the Bonsack area on June 26, 2025 Posted by Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department on Thursday, June 26, 2025

Thankfully, there wasn’t anyone inside the wood-frame house at the time, so no residents will be displaced. There were also no injuries to firefighters as they battled the flames, and the fire was brought under control in about an hour.

Crews used tanker trucks to help fight the fire and a nearby creek for water supply.

“We appreciate the assistance of the City of Roanoke Fire and EMS on this call,” said Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. “The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene investigating the cause and will provide a damage estimate.”

