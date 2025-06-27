Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance in identifying suspect wanted for larceny

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a larceny suspect.

According to officials, the department is actively investigating a larceny that occurred on Wednesday at a Sheetz located at 10285 Village Hwy in Concord.

The suspect was captured on store surveillance, described as a black male last seen wearing a dark t-shirt featuring cartoon character Bart Simpson on the front and black athletic pants.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the individual to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Callers may remain anonymous.