Henry County announces fifth annual Henry County Fair

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The fifth annual Henry County Fair is officially set to be held from September 24 to 27!

The fair will take place at the Martinsville Speedway, and will feature musical tribute artists such as “Creedence Clearwater Recital” and “Love Story – The unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band." A petting zoo and animal exhibits will also be available.

Recommended Videos

On September 27, the ValleyStar Credit Union Race will take place inside the Speedway, and the night will conclude with fireworks.

Gate admission will be $5. For more information, click here.