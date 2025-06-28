Simply Refillery Brings Low-Waste Living to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA – Roanoke’s first refill store is now open, aiming to make eco-friendly living more accessible for the community.

Simply Refillery, located in the former Smoothie King space behind Towers Shopping Center, is a low-waste shop where customers can bring their own containers to refill everyday items like laundry detergent, dish soap, shampoo, body wash, and more.

The store also carries a curated selection of sustainable products to support a low-waste lifestyle.

Owner Brittany Fields (Farmer) says the goal is to help reduce single-use plastic and promote mindful, sustainable shopping habits..

The shop held a soft launch on June 17 and has already seen growing interest from locals looking to cut back on waste.

Simply Refillery is open to the public and welcomes all — whether you’re all-in on zero-waste living or just curious about where to start.