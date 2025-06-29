Missing kayaker found on Staunton River riverbank

Photo of a screen showing the drone footage used to search for a missing kayaker.

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A missing kayaker was found on the riverbank of the Staunton River on Saturday evening, Evington Volunteer Fire Department said.

EVFD said crews were dispatched to English Park in Altavista around 5 p.m. to assist in finding a kayaker who was reported missing on the Staunton River. By utilizing drones and scanning the area, teams were able to find the kayaker on a riverbank with no reported injuries.

Recommended Videos

EVFD thanked all the on-scene agencies and highlighted the advanced drone technology that allowed them to find the kayaker.