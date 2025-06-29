Multiple people displaced following structure fire in Roanoke

Photo of the Roanoke fire on the 300 block of Collingwood Street Northeast.

ROANOKE, Va. – Multiple people are displaced following a structure fire that occurred in Roanoke on Sunday morning, Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said they responded to reports of a structure fire on the 300 block of Collingwood Street Northeast around 7:17 a.m. on Sunday. The incident was marked as a working fire, and crews searched the structure and extinguished the flames. The fire was marked as under control around 7:34 a.m.

Authorities said that no injuries were reported, but multiple people were displaced as a result of the incident. The Red Cross is assisting the individuals who were impacted by the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.