Blue Ridge Games year 2 set to launch, registration coming soon

The Blue Ridge Games are back this year, offering an exciting regional scavenger hunt that invites participants to explore iconic local spots and compete for a chance to win $4,000.

WSLS reporter Kelly Marsh is teaming up with newcomer Ethan Ellis to guide viewers through the adventure, highlighting some of the memorable locations in the region. To join the Blue Ridge Games, participants must register as WSLS Insiders. Once the games begin, they can upload their photos to the “Pin It” section on the WSLS website under the Blue Ridge Games category to share their progress and enter the contest.

Registration will open soon, and those interested are encouraged to sign up early to take part in this adventurous celebration of the region.