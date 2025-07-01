Bedford County Sheriff’s Office adds western hats to uniform

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced the addition of cowboy hats to the uniform policy Tuesday.

According to BCSO, deputies and staff brought the idea to the table for the Sheriff to research and discuss the possibilities of implementing this in the agency.

BCSO said that the feedback from its research was nothing but positive in other communities. The hats can be a conversation starter and a way for officers to connect with the public. Officials say interactions can help humanize law enforcement and build positive relationships within the community.

BCSO says hats have historical significance too; the association of cowboy hats with law enforcement is rooted in the history of the American West, where sheriffs and lawmen wore such hats, thus evoking a connection to the historical traditions of law enforcement.

The idea was then presented to staff, and very positive feedback was received. The policy will follow cowboy hat etiquette, and the decision was made to wear straw hats for summer and felt hats for winter.

The men and women of the BCSO decided on the brand and color for each season that would be allowed with the uniform. Participation in the program is optional as the deputies are responsible for purchasing their own hat if they would like to wear them. The Policy will go into effect Tuesday.