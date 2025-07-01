Family of five displaced after Roanoke County house fire Monday

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Fire Department announced Monday that a family of five will be displaced after a house fire Monday evening.

Officials said that the first responders responded to reports of a fire at 7:23 p.m. in the 200 block of Plymouth Drive in the Hollins area.

First arriving units on scene reported a two-story house that had smoke showing from a window on the front of the structure. Battalion Chief 1 then makre it a working fire. The house was occupied by one adult, three juveniles and a dog.

All occupants, including the dog, were able to escape safely and there were no injuries. Officials said that the fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes and was under control in 15 minutes.

The fire is believed to have started by an unattended candle in a bedroom, the occupants did shut the door to the room where the fire was located, thereby saving a majority of the rest of the house. Most of the damage was contained to a single room. Working smoke alarms were present in the home and the Fire Marshall’s Office estimates the damage at $30,000.

