Salem Fair countdown begins with final setup, safety checks; opening night tomorrow

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fair is almost here, and crews are busy putting the final touches on one of the biggest summer traditions in the area.

The gates open Wednesday for the 37th annual fair, bringing back all the classics: rides, food and fun for the whole family. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the final preparations before the big day.

“It takes forever to set it up and then all of a sudden we are counting down,” said Carey Harveycutter, Salem Fair manager.

The 37th annual Salem Fair opens Wednesday with 40 rides, more than 30 food vendors and free shows daily. It’s all falling into place ahead of opening night.

“There’s just so many moving parts, basically you’re moving a whole city to sit on a 15-acre lot for two weeks,” Harveycutter said.

Among the vendors set up for opening night is a family-run lemonade and pizza stand that has been coming to the fair for 32 years.

“It’s so exciting. I always equate it to coming back and seeing family. We see all these people, we only see them once a year but we stay in touch all year long,” said Susan Gillette, co-owner of Gillette Pizza.

It’s a family tradition in the making. Their daughter has been helping out since she was a kid and is set to carry it forward someday.

“I’ve been out here for as long as I can remember and it’s just been like family and a second home,” said Kendall Gillette, daughter of the owners.

Susan Gillette added, “This was their summer vacation, and both daughters came out here and helped us out.”

The Gillettes travel to festivals all year long, but Salem holds a special place in their hearts.

“So is the Salem Fair your favorite one?” asked 10 News Reporter Kelly Marsh.

“Of course it is! Yeah! Where else do you want to spend July Fourth, you know? I mean the fireworks come out,” Susan Gillette said.

They’re not alone in their excitement. Organizers are expecting up to 350,000 visitors, making this one of the biggest free-gate fairs in America. But before the fun begins, it’s all about safety and preparation.

“You’ve got to take time to do it and do it right,” Harveycutter said.

The fair kicks off opening night at 4 p.m. Wednesday and runs through July 13. For more info check out our other article: Salem Fair returns July 2-13 with free entry and ride specials