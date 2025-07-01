Welfare check leads to narcotics investigation at Henry County vape store

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced that it had launched an investigation after a welfare check at a Collinsville vape store turned into a narcotics investigation Tuesday.

According to authorities, deputies responded to a welfare check at the Point Tobacco and Vape store located in the 2800 block of Virginia Avenue at 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found the front door of the business unsecured and inside they located an individual who appeared to be unconscious or asleep. While checking on the individual’s welfare, deputies observed in plain view a substantial quantity of suspected marijuana, marijuana based products, and packaging materials commonly associated with the distribution of narcotics.

Based on the observations, investigators obtained a search warrant for the premises. During the service of the search warrant, additional suspected marijuana products were recovered, along with evidence indicating that individuals had been residing inside the store. Investigators also discovered that the business was operating without a valid Henry County Business License.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspected marijuana will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with additional information related to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or through the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information pertaining to crimes. Reward amounts are determined based on the nature and value of the information provided.,