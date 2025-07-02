River Ridge continues “Summer Vibes” campaign with events, sweepstakes

LYNCHBURG, Va. – River Ridge, Lynchburg’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination, is continuing its “Summer Vibes” campaign this July, offering family-friendly events and a sweepstakes with prizes valued at more than $400. The campaign features a variety of seasonal activities aimed at bringing the community together.

One highlight is the “Red, White & Vroom!” outdoor movie night happening tonight, Wednesday, July 2. The event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the East End District Parking Lot, with a screening of the classic Pixar film “Cars” starting at 9 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early with lawn chairs or blankets to secure a good spot. They can also shop and enjoy dinner inside River Ridge before the movie begins.

Alongside the events, the campaign includes a digital sweepstakes running through July 27. Participants have the chance to win prizes from several River Ridge retailers, including:

Born United: Tac-Pac 45L and custom patches

Sugar Rush Candy Shop: Gift bags with $20 worth of candy coins

Rhodora: $50 gift card and a greeting card of choice

Bath & Body Works: Selection of foaming and gel hand soaps

TJ Maxx: Beach blanket and ice pop mold

AquaZoo: Four admission passes

Seven & James: $50 gift card

River Ridge: Branded water bottle and $50 gift card

To enter and view full sweepstakes rules, visit shopriverridgemall.com/promotion-rules.

“We’re excited to bring together the community for our ‘Summer Vibes’ campaign,” said Sarah Young, marketing manager of River Ridge. “From engaging events to the chance to win exciting prizes, this campaign is all about creating fun, memorable experiences for families right at home at River Ridge.”

For the latest updates on events and sweepstakes, visit River Ridge’s website or follow them on social media.