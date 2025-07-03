Appalachian Power issues warning regarding Claytor and Leesville dams’ water levels

Appalachian Power issued a warning about the water levels of downstream Claytor and Leesville dams on Thursday.

APCo said anyone on the water downstream of the Claytor and Leesville dams should be very careful, as water levels in the New and Roanoke rivers could change pretty quickly, starting on Sunday, July 6.

With the hot weather expected next week, 13 states have sounded a warning that they may need more power from APCo’s hydroelectric plants.

Water levels could rise up to two feet within minutes below Claytor Lake Dam and possibly eight feet over seven hours at Leesville Dam.

