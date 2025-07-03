Bedford County Sheriff’s Office mourning the loss of retired K9 Officer

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Retired K9 Officer Murdoch on Wednesday.

BCSO said in a social media post:

In Memory of K9 Murdoch

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of retired K9 Officer Murdoch.

K9 Murdoch began his dedicated service with our agency in the fall of 2012. Over the course of his distinguished career, he worked alongside three different K9 handlers, always demonstrating unwavering loyalty, courage, and an unshakable drive to serve and protect. Murdoch officially retired in December of 2020 under the care and partnership of Capt. Shannon Zimmerman.

A dual-purpose K9, Murdoch served in both narcotics detection and patrol, playing a critical role in keeping our communities safe. His impact on our department and our community was immeasurable — from assisting in countless operations to being a trusted partner and beloved member of our law enforcement family.

Murdoch turned 13 years old on May 7, a milestone that reflects a life filled with honor and service. Though he traded in his badge for a well-deserved retirement, he remained deeply loved and cared for by those who knew him best.

Please join us in honoring the memory of K9 Murdoch. We are forever grateful for his years of faithful service. Rest easy, Murdoch — we’ll take it from here.

Bedford County Sheriff's Office