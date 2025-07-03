Splash Valley to offer discounted admission Independence Day Weekend

ROANOKE CO., Va. – After a rainy Memorial Day weekend, Splash Valley Water Park is looking to take advantage of a sun-soaked Fourth of July.

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, with discounted admission available throughout the weekend.

“We’re looking forward to having a great weekend of warm weather here for July 4 savings at Splash Valley Water Park,” said Alex North, marketing and administrative coordinator for Roanoke County Parks and Recreation. “We had some rain and a little bit of weather earlier in the season, but we’re looking forward to capitalizing on the great weather this weekend to have folks save and enjoy the water park.”

As of noon Wednesday, the park had already reached capacity. If you’re planning a trip, arriving early is recommended.

