Missing 75-year-old man found deceased in Union Hall

UNION HALL, Va. – A 75-year-old man was found dead in the water near Beech Drive in Union Hall after being reported missing Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The Franklin County Communications Center received a 911 call around 7 p.m. reporting the missing person, prompting a response from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The search included assistance from Franklin County Public Safety, Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire Rescue, Virginia Conservation Police and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

After an extensive search, rescuers located a body in the water. The victim was identified as Tom Stenson of McGaheysville, Virginia. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the investigation remains active pending autopsy results.

Sheriff’s Office officials said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and expressed its deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and friends during this tragic time.

