CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A 4th of July Celebration was held in Christiansburg on Friday!

At the event, there was live music, a festival, and plenty of activities for both adults and kids. Fireworks are set to cap off the event at 9:15 p.m.

The following local acts were in attendance:

Fritz Schindler Band

Lonesome Heart

Don & the Deltones Plus

There were also over 20 vendors in attendance, selling all kinds of food and goods for those attending.