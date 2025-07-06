Roanoke-bound plane returns to St. Petersburg following bomb threat, suspect in custody

FILE - An Allegiant Airbus A320 prepares to land in South Bend, Ind., Nov. 6, 2021. Shares of Allegiant Air's parent company tumbled in after-hours trading Monday, July 25, 2022, after the budget airline gave a disappointing preview of its second-quarter earnings that it said were undercut by higher costs, including fuel. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A plane that was en route to Roanoke on Sunday had to turn around and return to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport in Florida due to a bomb threat issued by a passenger, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Allegiant Airlines said in a statement that around 2 p.m., a passenger aboard a flight from St. Petersburg heading to Roanoke “caused a disruption.” The local sheriff’s office confirmed this disruption to be a verbal altercation between two passengers that led to one person threatening that there was a bomb on the plane.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that following the threat, the plane turned around and returned to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport. The suspect was apprehended and is now in custody. After investigation, law enforcement did not find a bomb on the aircraft.

Authorities said that passengers exited the plane upon their return to the airport, and there is no threat to the community.