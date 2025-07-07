Bedford County deputies arrest fugitive after pursuit in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – On July 5, deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received information that Roger Stephen Tolley, 44, of Salem, Virginia, was in the Vinton area and wanted on a fugitive warrant from West Virginia.

Authorities were also warned that Tolley might be armed and that attempting to stop him could lead to a shootout.

Deputies located Tolley driving a vehicle and attempted to stop him, but he refused, prompting a pursuit that continued into the Town of Vinton. The chase ended when Tolley crashed his vehicle and was taken into custody.

Tolley was served the extradition warrant from West Virginia and faces an additional charge of felony eluding law enforcement, according to authorities. He is currently being held without bond.

Sheriff Michael W. Miller of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Virginia State Police for their assistance during the incident.